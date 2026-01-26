By Ross Moyo

The new kid on the block, the biggest game changer of any nations dreams, Artificial intelligence (ai) is expected to grow Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product (gdp) by 1%.

Zimbabwe is on the cusp of a technological revolution, with the ICT Ministry poised to launch the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. This move is expected to further boost the sector’s growth, which has already seen “investment surge over 1% in 2025”. Minister Tatenda Mavetara revealed that the strategy will focus on harnessing AI’s potential to drive economic growth and development.

The Ministry’s engagement meeting in Harare brought together stakeholders from various industries, all eager to contribute to the country’s AI journey. Mavetara emphasized the need for collaboration, stating, “Together, we can unlock AI’s transformative power and create a brighter future for Zimbabweans.”

The National AI Strategy is expected to position Zimbabwe as a leader in AI innovation in the region. With the government’s commitment to promoting digital transformation, the sector is poised for significant growth.

The strategy will focus on developing local talent, promoting AI literacy, and creating an enabling environment for innovation to thrive. Mavetara highlighted the importance of equipping Zimbabweans with the skills needed to succeed in an AI-driven economy.

The ICT Ministry is working closely with industry partners to ensure the successful rollout of the strategy. With investment in the sector expected to reach new heights, stakeholders are optimistic about the potential impact on Zimbabwe’s economy.

As Zimbabwe takes its first steps towards becoming an AI hub, the launch event promises to be a significant milestone. The government is committed to creating a conducive environment for tech innovation to flourish.

The National AI Strategy is part of the government’s broader efforts to drive economic growth and development. With the sector’s growth looking promising, the future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s tech industry.

