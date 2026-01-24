By Ross Moyo

NetOne has rolled out a new Reverse Calling service, dubbed “Pay for Me,” enabling Zimbabweans to make calls without airtime by transferring the cost to the receiver. The initiative responds to the reality that many miss crucial calls due to zero balance, affecting daily life and emergencies.

The campaign slogan “No Airtime? Still Call. NetOne Has You Covered” underscores the service’s purpose: to ensure communication is uninterrupted even when users lack funds. Situations addressed include mothers unable to contact children, students unable to call home, and travelers stranded without help.

To use Reverse Calling, users prefix the recipient’s number with *164* (format 164712xxxxxx or 164263712xxxxxx) to request a Reverse Call. An Interactive Voice notification then offers the receiver the option to accept and pay for the call.

If accepted, the receiver pays standard call rates; if declined, the call ends with no charges to either party. The receiver must have a positive account balance, and charges do not affect bundles. The service operates without tricks or confusion, focusing on functional communication.

The person receiving the call is always informed and always in control. They can accept the call and pay for it, or decline if they cannot. If they accept, the call goes through normally. If they decline, no one is charged. Simple. Honest. Fair.

NetOne’s promotional figure illustrates a woman initiating a “Pay For Me” call, emphasizing the receiver’s agreement to cover costs. The service is positioned as a solution for real-life scenarios where airtime is unavailable due to financial constraints.

Because no one should fail to speak simply because their balance is zero. And no Zimbabwean should be disconnected when connection matters most. NetOne’s Reverse Calling service is a small solution that makes a big difference in tough economic times.

By offering Reverse Calling, NetOne seeks to alleviate the impact of airtime shortages on daily activities like job hunting, family safety, and emergency assistance. The service is marketed as a transparent, user-friendly option for Zimbabweans.