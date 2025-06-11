Zimbabwe to Host Premier African Fintech Event as 3rd Microfinance Technology Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow

All is set for the 3rd Microfinance Technology Summit, which opens tomorrow, at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC). The two-day event, running from June 12-13, 2025, is poised to be a landmark gathering for Africa’s financial sector, bringing together key stakeholders to shape the future of financial services on the continent.

Under the theme, “Empowering Financial Inclusion through Technology and Innovation,” the summit will serve as a vital platform for exploring how technology can drive sustainable growth in the microfinance industry. It is organized by SNG Events in partnership with the Zimbabwe Association of Microfinance Institutions (ZAMFI) and the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR).

More than 500 industry leaders, 200+ financial institutions, and over 30 expert speakers are expected to attend, making it a premier networking and knowledge-sharing opportunity. The delegates will include a high-profile mix of government officials, chief executives from microfinance and banking, technology innovators, policymakers, and investors from across Africa and the globe.

By Ruvarashe Gora

The summit’s core objective is to accelerate the digital transformation of microfinance. Panel discussions and workshops will tackle some of the most pressing topics in the industry, including: The role of AI and big data in transforming credit scoring and digital lending, the impact of blockchain technology on transparency and efficiency in microfinance, advanced strategies for cybersecurity and data privacy to maintain customer trust and lastly, practical approaches to scaling financial services through mobile money integration.

A key feature of the summit is the Technology Expo, which will provide a stage for fintech companies to showcase cutting-edge solutions through live demonstrations. The event also promises exclusive B2B matchmaking sessions designed to connect attendees with potential investors, technology providers, and strategic partners.

For solution providers, the summit offers an unparalleled platform to showcase innovations directly to decision-makers. Organizers have highlighted that microfinance institutions are actively seeking solutions for core banking software, digital payment processing, and risk assessment tools, among others.

“This is your opportunity to connect, learn, and be part of Africa’s financial revolution,” reads the invitation from the organizers. The summit aims to equip attendees with actionable insights and strategies to navigate digital transformation effectively and enhance financial inclusion for vulnerable populations.

As Harare welcomes delegates, the event underscores Zimbabwe’s growing importance as a hub for financial innovation in the region.