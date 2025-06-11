Tap and Go Launches with 60+ Starlink-Connected Vehicles, Promises Smarter Transport for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s urban mobility scene has entered a bold new chapter with the official launch of Tap and Go, a ride-hailing service that hit the streets this week with more than 60 Starlink-enabled vehicles. The debut, marked by a high-profile motorcade through the newly completed Trababalas Interchange, turned heads across the capital and signaled a serious shake-up in the country’s public transport sector.

Led by Prevail Group Chairman Dr. Paul Tungwarara, Tap and Go is positioning itself as a tech-forward alternative to Zimbabwe’s long-struggling commuter system. With fast, stable connectivity powered by Starlink and a user-friendly digital platform, the service promises quick, secure, and reliable rides for urban travellers.

“This is not just the launch of a fleet; it’s the beginning of a new era in how Zimbabwe moves,” said Dr. Tungwarara at the launch. “We are embracing smart technology to provide world-class service for every Zimbabwean.”

Available through a mobile app, Tap and Go offers real-time ride tracking, cashless payments, and service even in low-connectivity zones—a game-changer for passengers used to unpredictable delays and spotty network coverage. Early users have already praised the app’s seamless interface and efficient response times, giving the new entrant a solid edge over traditional platforms like In-Drive.

With more than 60 vehicles already connected to Starlink’s satellite internet, Tap and Go guarantees uninterrupted communication between drivers and passengers, no matter where they are. This technological edge underscores the platform’s mission to modernize Zimbabwe’s transport infrastructure while closing the connectivity gap that often hinders digital services.

Beyond improving commuter convenience, Tap and Go is also driving economic impact. The platform has already created hundreds of local jobs and is attracting fresh investment into Zimbabwe’s growing tech and mobility sectors. It aligns closely with the national Vision 2030 agenda, supporting smarter cities and inclusive, tech-driven growth.

Tap and Go also reflects a shift toward more sustainable urban living. By offering a reliable alternative to private car use, the platform is contributing to reduced congestion and lower emissions—key objectives in any forward-looking transport policy.

As sleek, satellite-linked vehicles begin to define the rhythm of Harare’s roads, one thing is clear: Tap and Go isn’t just introducing a new ride option—it’s delivering a smarter, connected future for Zimbabwean transport.