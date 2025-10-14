Zimbabwe to Converge at 2025 National Cyber Security Conference

As the nation strides confidently into its digital future, a critical national conversation is set to take center stage. The National Cyber Security Conference & Expo 2025 is poised to gather some of the nation’s top minds in technology, policy, and business on the 15th of October 2025, at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), Rainbow Towers.

Under the theme, “Securing Zimbabwe’s Digital Future: From Policy to Practice,” the event, spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT, Postal & Courier Services in partnership with Business Times, aims to dismantle the silos between theoretical policy and on-the-ground cyber security implementation. This conference arrives at a pivotal moment, as Zimbabwe’s accelerating digital transformation demands an equally robust and actionable defense strategy against evolving cyber threats.

The event will feature an authoritative lineup of speakers, reflecting a whole-of-nation approach to the challenge. The discussions will be led by the Hon. T. A. Mavetera, Minister of ICT, alongside her deputy, Hon. D. Phuti. They will be joined by a diverse cohort of leaders including Dr. B. Ghirume, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, international partners like Ms. Halima Letamo of the ITU, and key industry figures such as Mr. Victor Chishiri, CISO of Old Mutual ZW, and Dr. Dennis Magaya, CEO of Rubiem Solutions. This blend of government, regulatory, and private sector expertise promises rich, multi-faceted dialogues.

Beyond high-level discussions, the Expo is designed as a dynamic marketplace of ideas and solutions. The event invites organizations to exhibit their latest cyber security innovations, offering a platform to connect with key stakeholders and decision-makers actively seeking to bolster their digital defenses. This practical expo floor will serve as a live demonstration of the practice component of the conference theme, showcasing the tools and technologies ready to protect Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

“This conference is more than a meeting; it’s a mobilization,” said a conference organizer. “We are bringing together the architects of our national policy with the engineers who build our digital infrastructure and the security professionals who defend it. Our goal is to translate strategic documents into a tangible, resilient digital environment for every citizen and business.”

Participation is open to all stakeholders invested in a secure digital Zimbabwe. Attendance fees are set at USD$100 for conference participants, with exhibition booths available for USD$500 for a single booth or USD$250 for a shared space.

For inquiries and to secure a spot at this national event, interested parties are encouraged to visit their official website and apply.

The National Cyber Security Conference & Expo 2025 represents a definitive step towards a collaborative, secure, and empowered digital future for Zimbabwe.