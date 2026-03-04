By Ross Moyo

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it will maintain the 30% export surrender requirement for most exporters, while introducing a new levy on small-scale gold miners.

Presenting the 2026 Monetary Policy Statement, RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the decision to keep the surrender requirement constant was supported by improved conditions in global commodity markets.

“We are seeing an uptick in the prices of our commodities,” Dr Mushayavanhu explained. “So even if we export the same quantity as last year, we should be able to realise more because the price has gone up. So 30 percent of a larger figure will be a larger figure.”

The move is aimed at increasing the country’s foreign currency earnings, which have been under pressure in recent years. The RBZ has also announced that small-scale gold miners will be required to surrender 10% of their earnings, a move designed to address regulatory arbitrage and ensure a level playing field across the mining sector.

The policy change is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s gold mining industry, which is a critical source of foreign currency earnings. The RBZ aims to broaden the foreign currency pool available to support the interbank market while ensuring a level playing field across the mining sector.