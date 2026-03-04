Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced the launch of Cassava Autonomous Network, an agentic solution designed to redefine network performance across the African continent. Unveiled at the Mobile World Congress, the platform is the first African-ready, autonomous network specifically engineered to address the unique complexities of the region’s connectivity landscape.

The Cassava Autonomous Network is powered by NVIDIA’s advanced AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA Network Configuration Blueprint. This integration enables policy driven automation that replaces traditional manual network adjustments with continuous, intelligent optimisation. By automating these processes, the solution is expected to reduce operational bottlenecks and increase overall network efficiency by up to 75%.

The system operates on CAIMEx, a localized multi-model platform that provides unified access to leading AI models via regional AI factories. This architecture allows for the self-optimization of mobile Radio Access Networks (RAN), effectively creating a self-healing environment.

African telecom operators currently face the challenge of managing increasingly dense networks under significant resource constraints. While 4G remains the dominant technology across the continent, the scaling of 5G adds new layers of complexity. Traditionally, repairing minor network issues could take up to four days, however, Cassava’s new solution reduces this turnaround time to approximately 35 minutes.

Ahmed El Beheiry, Group COO and Group Chief Technology and AI Officer at Cassava Technologies, emphasised the strategic importance of the launch.

“Cassava Autonomous Network combines NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure with the inclusivity of Africa’s networks’ needs and Cassava’s extensive experience in the telco industry”, said Beheiry.

“With this solution, we are delivering on a significant step toward intelligent, self-healing, autonomous networks that drive coverage, quality, profitability, and improve customer experience across the continent”.

A key feature of the Cassava Autonomous Network is its versatility. The solution is designed to function seamlessly across all vendors and network generations, from legacy 2G and 3G systems to modern 4G, 5G, and cloud-native deployments.

This open architecture allows operators to supercharge their existing hardware investments without being locked into a single provider.

“In today’s multi-vendor landscape, flexibility is the ultimate currency,” El Beheiry concluded.