By Ross Moyo

In a move aimed at easing the cost burden on motorists and farmers, the government has gazetted new parking rates capped at US$0.50 per hour and abolished the cattle levy. The new measures are contained in Statutory Instrument 41 of 2026, which outlines revised fees and charges across various local authority by-laws.

The gazetting of the new rates takes immediate effect, and local authorities are expected to adjust their charges accordingly. Under the new regulations, parking fees under traffic and clamping by-laws have been capped at US$0.50 per hour, while clamping fees have been standardised at US$20.

“The rationalisation of fees forms part of broader efforts to streamline local authority charges, enhance transparency and create a conducive environment for economic activity,” said government officials. The move is expected to bring uniformity and affordability to urban parking charges, which had previously varied across local authorities.

In Bulawayo, parking management is handled by Tendy Three Investments, a private company contracted by the City of Bulawayo. The company is now expected to adjust its charges from US$1 to the new government-approved rate of US$0.50 per hour in line with the statutory instrument.

The intervention is set to provide relief to motorists in the city, where parking fees had become a source of concern for businesses and residents alike. The abolition of the cattle levy is also expected to ease the financial burden on farmers and boost agricultural productivity, particularly in rural communities where livestock plays a central role in livelihoods.

The revised framework seeks to balance revenue collection by local authorities with the need to support citizens and businesses. The government has said that the move is part of its broader efforts to improve the ease of doing business and stimulate economic growth.

The new parking rates are expected to benefit motorists and businesses across the country, while the abolition of the cattle levy is seen as a boost to farmers and the agricultural sector. The government’s move is likely to be welcomed by citizens who have been grappling with the high cost of living.

Overall, the government’s decision to slash parking fees and abolish the cattle levy is a welcome relief to motorists and farmers, and is expected to contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.