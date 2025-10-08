Zimbabwe reduces Liqour license from US$1 080 to US$20

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has reviewed liqour licenses reducing them from US$1 080 in some urban areas, and will now cost US$20 for the liquor licence application fee, across all sectors.

Liqour license like most was pegged at exorbitant rates and Sweeping cuts in levies, bank charges got the nod from yesterday’s cabinet meeting in a move to improve ease of doing business.

“Cabinet approved the consolidation of fragmented licencing requirements into a single licence, the streamlining of duplicative and overlapping licences and permits, the removal of unnecessary levies and fees and the lowering of high levies and fees for the wholesale and selected major retail sub-sectors comprising the wholesale sector, supermarket and groceries, meat andmeat products retail shops, butcheries, clothing shops and furniture shops,” said Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking in his post cabinet brief, Minister Muswere revealed government is also set to implement the sweeping reduction of bank charges, licencing fees and levies across key sectors as part of wide-ranging reforms aimed at not only improving the ease of doing business, but also strengthening compliance and stimulating economic growth.

This review, which covers areas such as financial services, retail, manufacturing and localauthority permits, is expected to make it easier for companies to operate, promote investment and enhance competitiveness across the economy.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has indicated that his administration would implement far-reaching measures to improve the ease of doing business in the country by reducing fees, streamlining regulations and removing unnecessary red tape.