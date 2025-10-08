Omari Visa Payment System Suffers Major Glitch, Users Left Stranded

The Omari Visa online payment system has been hit by a major technical glitch that has left dozens of users stranded and unable to process transactions since yesterday.

Several frustrated applicants have reported that the system has been down for more than 24 hours, preventing them from making crucial online payments for visa applications. Attempts to complete transactions have repeatedly failed, with users receiving error messages or being unable to proceed beyond the payment stage.

When TechnoMag reached out to Omari Visa’s customer service desk, a representative confirmed that the system is currently facing technical problems. However, they could not specify when normal service would be restored.

“We are aware of the issue and our technical team is working on it,” the representative said. “Unfortunately, we do not have a timeline for when it will be resolved.”

The downtime has caused widespread inconvenience for users, particularly those working under tight travel or application deadlines. One applicant, Tinotenda Shumba who spoke to TechnoMag, said the glitch had disrupted their entire visa process.

“I’ve been trying to make my online payment since yesterday but it keeps failing,” the applicant explained. “This has completely derailed my plans because I can’t book available dates without completing the payment.”

The outage has also sparked growing concern among users who depend on the platform’s reliability for international travel and business processes.

As of this morning, the Omari Visa website remained inaccessible for payments, and no official statement had been issued through the company’s social media channels.

Tech analysts say such disruptions highlight the need for robust digital infrastructure and contingency systems, especially for platforms handling time-sensitive government or financial transactions.

For now, affected users can only wait — as Omari Visa’s technical team races against time to restore full functionality to the payment system.