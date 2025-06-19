Zimbabwe Pushes Smart City Agenda as National Masterclass Heads to Nyanga

A national push toward building smart, sustainable cities is set to gain momentum next month when policymakers, technocrats, and private sector leaders gather in Nyanga for the 2025 Smart Cities, Devolution and Property Development Master Class.

The four-day high-level summit, running from July 6 to 9 at Troutbeck Resort, is being organised by Global Renaissance Investments (GRI) and will bring together participants from key government ministries, the financial and real estate sectors, academia, and the tech industry.

Billed as more than just a conference, the event is expected to play a strategic role in shaping Zimbabwe’s urban future in line with the national Vision 2030 agenda — a government-backed initiative to achieve upper middle-income status by the end of the decade through inclusive development and smart infrastructure.

“It is more than just a conference — it’s a strategic milestone in the country’s drive to build smart, sustainable, and inclusive cities,” said GRI chief executive officer Mr. Ngoni Dzirutwe. “Against a backdrop of accelerating urbanisation, the summit convenes a dynamic mix of Government ministries, urban planners, energy and telecommunications experts, and real estate and financial leaders.”

Key ministries expected to participate include Local Government and Public Works, Energy and Power Development, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, and National Housing. Their involvement signals the government’s commitment to building modern, digitally integrated cities capable of supporting economic growth and human development.

“The shared mission is to forge a collective blueprint for modern cities that are digitally connected, environmentally conscious and socially responsive. Smart cities are not just about technology. They are about planning, sustainability, and people. This masterclass is a pivotal part of our roadmap,” Dzirutwe added.

Confirmed speakers include Lawrence Nyazema, Group CEO of CBZ Holdings, GRI chairman Professor Joseph Kamuzhanje, and Mutare City Council town clerk Mr. Blessing Chafesuka — underscoring the broad collaboration between Zimbabwe’s public, private, and academic sectors.

The masterclass is set to explore the transformative potential of big data, renewable energy, blockchain-based land registration systems, and digitally empowered local authorities. With Zimbabwe’s urban centres under increasing pressure from rapid population growth, housing shortages, traffic congestion, and climate stress, the urgency of adopting smart city solutions is becoming clearer.

“This year’s masterclass is expected to serve as a launchpad for deeper national conversations around the smart cities concept and the Vision 2030,” said Dzirutwe. “If we want to build cities that work for everyone, we must embrace innovation, inclusivity, and institutional reform.”

As countries such as Rwanda and Kenya make headway in implementing smart city initiatives, Zimbabwe is now positioning itself not only to catch up but potentially lead in Southern Africa’s urban technology transformation.