Zimbabwe Signs US$1.5m Deal With InfraCo Africa

July Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Energy and Power Development Minister, has signed a US$1.5 million Government Project Support Agreement (GPSA) with InfraCo Africa to accelerate the development of the 30MW Vungu Solar Project in the central Midlands Province. The agreement establishes Zimbabwe as the first globally project-financed solar Independent Power Producer (IPP), paving the way for increased foreign investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.

The power transaction was signed on the margins of the ongoing Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, where energy ministers, financiers, and development partners from around the continent are convening to advance Africa’s clean energy agenda.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“This pilot project in Vungu — located in my home province — is a crucial step forward. We hope it will pave the way for similar ventures because we now have a roadmap developed in partnership,” Moyo said speaking at the signing ceremony. “I want to thank all those involved, including our legal advisors who gave us the necessary comfort, even this morning, to proceed with the signing.”

Moyo highlighted the strategic significance of the InfraCo Africa partnership, stressing the importance of government-private sector collaboration in delivering Zimbabwe’s renewable energy goals. The electricity arrangement with InfraCo Africa, a member of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG), is intended to spur additional investment in Zimbabwe’s solar sector. Under the terms of the agreement, InfraCo will provide early-stage project development finance and technical knowledge in order to reduce project risk and attract long-term financing.