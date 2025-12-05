Zimbabwe’s education sector is accelerating into the digital age as schools across the country adopt interactive learning boards and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools—moves the Government says are critical to national development. The momentum comes ahead of the ambitious “One Pupil, One Tablet – One Student, One Laptop” programme set for nationwide rollout in 2026, with a strong focus on rural communities as part of efforts to close the digital gap between urban and rural schools under the National Development Strategy 2.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has praised schools for taking the initiative even before the programme formally launches. During the commissioning of six interactive boards at Pathway Group of Schools in Chitungwiza, District Schools Inspector Dr. Elisha Kujeke said such investments directly support Zimbabwe’s push toward becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. He noted that the adoption of smart boards and AI-powered tools shows schools are not waiting for government distribution—they are already modernising classrooms and aligning themselves with the new competency-based curriculum.

At Pathway Junior School, the excitement around digital learning is already visible among students. During the commissioning ceremony, 13-year-old head boy Sunfree Makunde demonstrated how the interactive board works, effortlessly navigating lessons, research tools, and multimedia content.

Pathway Junior School head, Hefa Chirisa, said the adoption of smart boards reflects the institution’s commitment to 21st-century learning. She highlighted that digital tools have empowered learners to conduct independent research, explore new concepts, and engage with AI-based platforms. “We are doing a lot as a school to promote this curriculum. The purchase of interactive boards has enabled learners to stay informed, explore widely, and begin embracing AI as part of their learning journey,” she said.

Smart Boards—commonly known as Interactive Whiteboards—are steadily replacing traditional chalkboards across many forward-thinking schools. Their introduction marks a pivotal transformation in Zimbabwe’s education landscape, shifting classrooms from passive learning environments to interactive digital spaces where students can explore, collaborate, and create.

With government policy firmly backing digital transformation and local schools already making bold strides, Zimbabwe’s education system is entering a new era—one where technology, AI, and innovation are poised to shape the next generation of learners. As the country moves closer to Vision 2030, these early steps signal a future where digital literacy becomes standard, accessible, and foundational for every learner.