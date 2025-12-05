The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has unveiled substantial reductions to radio and television licence fees, effective January 15, 2026. This move, formalized under Statutory Instrument (SI) 203A of 2025, aims to alleviate the financial burden on Zimbabwean citizens as the nation navigates various economic challenges.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In a statement released by ZBC, it was revealed that the annual licence fee for business vehicle radios will see a drastic cut from US$200 to US$90. Likewise, private vehicle licences will decrease from US$92 to US$84.

Households will experience the most significant reductions, with the combined radio and television licence fee plummeting from US$100 to US$24 per year. This reflects ZBC’s commitment to making broadcasting more accessible to the public.

Additionally, urban home radio licences will be reduced from US$40 to US$10, while rural listeners will benefit from a decrease from US$20 to a mere US$5.

These changes come as part of ZBC’s broader strategy to enhance its service delivery while also responding to calls from citizens for more affordable broadcasting options. As the implementation date approaches, stakeholders are keenly observing how these fee adjustments will impact viewership and listenership across the nation.

ZBC encourages all users to take note of the new fees and prepare for the transition in the coming months, emphasizing the importance of licence compliance in supporting public broadcasting in Zimbabwe.