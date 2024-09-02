Zimbabwe Postal Service (ZimPost), Partners BatsiHealth

Zimbabwe Postal Service (ZimPost) has partnered BatsiHealth in an effort to encourage Zimbabweans embrace Buy Medicine.

Speaking to TechnoMag at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS), ZimSmart Villages Commercial Manager, AlSandra Kuvaoga said this has accorded Seamless Delivery brought by the partnership between Zimbabwe Postal Service (ZimPost), and BatsiHealth ensuring that, “your medication is delivered safely and efficiently. Choose to have your medicine delivered directly to your home or pick it up at any ZimPost outlet, participating pharmacy, or agent shop in rural service centers.”

Kuvaoga cited a plethora of reasons on why Zimbabwe citizens must embrace this facility.

1. Unmatched Convenience: The Buy Medicine service is available 24/7, allowing users to order their medications anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re in the heart of Harare or a remote village, your medication is just a WhatsApp message away.

