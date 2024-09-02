Buy Medicine Harnessing ICTs, Bridging Urban & Rural Healthcare Gap – Njerere

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Agricultural Show’s theme: “Cultivating prosperity: Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future,” sits well with the ZimSmart’s commitment to leveraging Buy Medicines already existing infrastructure.

This is according to Tawanda Njerere, the founder of ZimSmart Villages which exhibited their Partnership with Zimbabwe’s Telcos giant NetOne also partnering Zimbabwe’s First Lady, Dr. Auxilia Mnangagwa where they revealed their Telemedicine launch at the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) held in Harare from the 26th to 31st of August 2024.

According to Njerere, ZimSmart Villages advances the cause of Medicine and Health care through virtual meeting between the doctor and patient without having to leave your house or even office.

Njerere explained to TechnoMag that this mantra auger’s well with their third reason why Zimbabweans must embrace Buy Medicine which states that,

“3. Broad Access to Safe and Affordable Medicines: By harnessing the power of ICTs and leveraging existing infrastructure, Buy Medicine bridges the gap between urban and rural healthcare. It ensures that no one is left behind in the quest for universal access to healthcare, particularly in the management of chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes.”

Njerere’s virtual Doctor and Patient interface was made possible by the First Lady working hand in glove with NetOne and other partners as ZimPost and was showcased at the just ended Agricultural Show ZAS whose mandate is also to advance agriculture through the organisation and hosting of vibrant, dynamic, insightful shows, exhibitions and expos that bring together a diverse array of stakeholders in the various value chains.