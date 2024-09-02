BatsiHealth Launches Game-Changer Buy Medicine WhatsApp Chatbot

By Ross Moyo

In a bold step towards revolutionizing healthcare access in Zimbabwe, BatsiHealth is proud to announce the launch of its premier innovation: the Buy Medicine WhatsApp chatbot.

This cutting-edge service is set to transform how Zimbabweans access and purchase medication, bringing unprecedented convenience and efficiency right to their fingertips.

A Game-Changer in Accessing Healthcare , BatsiHealth brings The right medicine at the right time and right price.

According to Alsandrah Kuvaoga, its Commercial Manager this signals a new and different way of approaching healthcare.

Speaking on the last day of the 114th Zimbabwe Agricultural Show held in Harare on Saturday, the Commercial Manager said,

“A New Era in Healthcare Access , Gone are the days of going from one pharmacy to another in search of medication or comparing prices. With the Buy Medicine service, Zimbabweans can now simply upload their prescriptions or request over-the-counter medications through a single, user-friendly WhatsApp chatbot.”

Powered by advanced AI technology, this platform connects users to a vast network of pharmacies across the country, ensuring that finding the right medicine at the best price is as easy as sending a message.