FCC Grants StarLink Better Spectrum

In a significant development for SpaceX’s Starlink, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved increased radio spectrum access for low-Earth orbiting satellites. This unanimous decision, made on Thursday, opens up 1,300 megahertz in the 17.3 to 17.8 GHz bands specifically for non-geostationary satellites like Starlink, which operate closer to the planet.

The FCC’s initiative aims to promote competition and enhance satellite operators’ capabilities to provide advanced services, particularly high-speed internet to underserved areas. By enabling non-geostationary satellites to utilize the 17GHz bands for downlinking data to Earth, the new rules could potentially lead to significant improvements in download speeds for Starlink users. The changes also permit both stationary and moving devices to receive signals from satellites operating within this spectrum, though companies will first need to secure a license from the FCC.

Support for this spectrum expansion has come from various industry players, including SpaceX and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Recently, SpaceX emphasized that granting access to the 17GHz band for next-gen satellite services would greatly benefit consumers by maximizing the use of limited spectrum resources.

However, not everyone is on board. AT&T and Verizon have expressed concerns that allowing low-Earth orbit satellites access to the 17GHz spectrum could interfere with their existing networks. This contention has led these telecom giants to submit analyses to the FCC, each arguing their position on the spectrum’s use.

In response to these concerns, FCC staff have assured that the order includes measures to prevent interference with both geostationary satellites and ground-based telecommunications services. While the complete text of the order is yet to be released, a draft version was shared earlier this month. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel highlighted the importance of this decision, stating, “Our rules allow a range of use cases from different orbits, bolstering competition in the space economy and creating more opportunities for companies in the U.S. and beyond.”