Liquid Offers Complimentary Data and Speed Upgrades

In celebration of Customer Service Month, Liquid Intelligent Technologies has announced special complimentary data for its customers this October.

In a statement Liquid Intelligent Technologies is appreciating its customers loyalty by offering free data to all its Pay As You Go customers.

“All Pay As You Go customers will receive complimentary data making it easier for you to stay connected,” the statement highlighted, demonstrating Liquid’s commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity for its users.

Additionally, customers on Liquid’s Home Unlimited Services will benefit from complimentary upgrades to faster internet speeds.

“Customers on Home Unlimited Services will enjoy complimentary upgrades to faster speeds,” Liquid announced.

Liquid also reassured customers that “anniversary billing and data rollover periods will remain unchanged,” providing clarity and maintaining existing user benefits during this promotion.

These complimentary offerings highlight Liquid’s dedication to “going above and beyond” for its customers, reinforcing its position as a key player in the telecommunications industry