MondayBlues: Of Mnangagwa’s King Mutapa and Mutapa Investment Billion Dollar Empire

Last year we witnessed the President cementing on his desire and need to be not only to be likened but being called Munhumutapa, to consolidate the move, he celebrated such a day in Masvingo yet at the same time, conveniently the government has renamed and given power of state companies to Mutapa Investment Fund, (MIF) its only common cause for yours truly to look into this issue with a very skeptical eye. All state owned technology companies in Zimbabwe have been moved to MIF, away from parliament scrutiny and authorisation, they join 20 other state companies which will now be under direct control of the “private controller” The coincidence to have a Munhumutapa and a Mutapa Investiment may seem natural and harmless, but for careful plotters with long term vision, this may read like a movie script for conscpiracy, yet it may be a little too late for proper oversight over public assets. The Zimbabwe government at the instigation of the president made a Statutory instrument Statutory Instrument 156 of 2023 which effectively ceded power from the government to the investment fund

Mutapa Investment Fund, formerly known as the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Zimbabwe is a Zimbabwean sovereign wealth fund formulated by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act (Chapter 22:20).

Many of the enterprises being taken under Mutapa were already bleeding the taxpayer. With no seed capital, no institutional reform or better oversight, there is no reason to believe that the same parastatals will start working only with the transfer to Mutapa.

There is real fear that those that have been performing well may be captured by the new private shareholder and prone to financial abuse and looting which may ultimately run them dowm

Among the changes, some 20 enterprises will now be owned by the SWF, now renamed the Mutapa Fund. They range from mining to telecoms, energy and agriculture, which will make Mutapa influential in the economy.

Mutapa Investment Fund has US$16 billion worth of assets under management, according to John Mangudya, CEO of Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth fund. The companies under it include.

The latest change suggest that Ministers will no longer appoint boards and managers to the affected parastatals, a right that gave them great influence in the past. According to the SI, the transfer of these assets was done within 21 days.

The government is to appoint fund managers to advise on Mutapa’s investments.

Mutapa’s empire: Zimre’s Sawanga Mall in Vic Falls. Mutapa is now a key Zimre shareholder

In 2020, presenting the 2021 budget, Ncube complained that his failed effort to privatise state enterprises had been resisted by “vested interests” in government. The solution, he proposed then, was to remove the companies from the control of ministries and have them housed under a single entity.

He argued that having parastatals scattered across different ministries was an old model that other countries are moving away from.

“This ownership model has been associated with a number of challenges, including inconsistencies in governance practices, Ministerial interferences, delays and/or reversals of Government-approved SEPs reforms due to vested interests within some line Ministries,” Ncube said.

Mangudya told the Sunday Mail that Mutapa in June completed a “comprehensive diagnostic assessment” of its portfolio. “The fund appointed reputable accounting firms to conduct the valuation of assets under the management of the fund,” Mangudya said. The firms have not been named.

In June, Mutapa received a 2023 dividend of an equivalent of US$2.2m NOIC. POSB delivered a dividend of US$590,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Mutapa’s largest asset is Kuvimba Mining House, whose valuation has been questioned after a share sale last year that added to domestic debt.

The government loaned the Mutapa Investment Fund US$1.6 billion to buy a 35% stake in Kuvimba. That transaction implies a US$4.5 billion valuation for the mining company. The 35% stake was reportedly held by a “management consortium”, but no disclosures have been made. Kuvimba was formed from government mining assets and mining operations previously held by businessman Kuda Tagwirei.

Ethiopian Investment Holdings is Africa’s largest sovereign wealth fund, with assets under management of US$150 billion, according to the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, which monitors such funds globally. The Ethiopian fund holds over 30 state companies, including flagship enterprises such as Ethiopian Airlines and Ethio Telecom. The company has recently announced plans to list Ethio Telecom, the Ethiopian Insurance Corporation, and the Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics Services Enterprise.

Mutapa’s claimed asset value would place it at par with the wealth funds of oil producing Algeria, and it would be bigger than similar funds in Angola. In the region, Botswana’s Pula Fund and Namibia’s Welwitschia Fund focus mostly on helping government manage monetary policy and offsetting budget deficits.