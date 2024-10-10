Starlink to Establish Second Ground Station in Africa amid Regulatory Hurdles

In a huge move to improve on latency, Starlink is set to establish its second ground station in Africa, this time in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This move comes despite the company’s inability to offer services directly to consumers in South Africa.

The first Starlink ground station in Africa was established in Nigeria in 2023 where the company has been able to operate legally, providing internet access to remote areas. While South African consumers cannot yet access Starlink’s retail services, the Johannesburg ground station could still serve other key purposes.

It is expected to provide connectivity to authorized users in nearby countries where Starlink is licensed, support maritime traffic along South Africa’s coast, and offer internet services to airlines using Starlink’s in-flight connectivity.

Starlink’s decision to proceed with the Johannesburg ground station, despite the regulatory barriers, reflects its long-term strategy to expand satellite internet coverage across Africa. As broadband penetration remains low across much of the continent, satellite services like Starlink’s offer a solution to bridging the digital divide.

Although South African users may not immediately benefit, the gateway could prove essential for broader regional connectivity.

Starlink’s efforts to secure regulatory approval in South Africa could eventually unlock direct consumer access, making the country a strategic hub for the company’s African expansion.