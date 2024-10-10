Zimbabwe Joins Global Community ln Commemorating International Day for Universal Access to Informatio

Zimbabwe will join the rest of the world in celebrating the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) tomorrow at Madziva.

Running under the theme “Enhancing Public Access to Information for Inclusive Participation by 2030.” This global event, spearheaded by UNESCO, emphasizes the fundamental right of access to information and its role in fostering transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.

The International Day for Universal Access to Information was first proclaimed by UNESCO in 2015 and later adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2019.

The day highlights the importance of freedom of information as a cornerstone of democracy, enabling people to make informed decisions and participate fully in civic life.

Zimbabwe began commemorating this day shortly after it was established, recognizing the importance of access to information for the country’s development.

Over the years, the nation has made strides in promoting information access through laws such as the Freedom of Information Act, ensuring that public institutions are accountable and open to citizens.

This year’s theme reflects the global push towards ensuring everyone has access to information by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The celebrations in Zimbabwe will bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including government entities, media organizations, and civil society, to discuss strategies for improving access to information and fostering inclusive participation.

Partners involved in the event include local organizations like ZIMPOST, TelOne, Econet, and MAZ, among others. These organizations play a critical role in the dissemination of information, bridging the digital divide, and ensuring that all citizens, especially those in marginalized communities, have access to crucial information that impacts their lives.