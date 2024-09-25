ICT Minister Confirms Licensing Of More Starlink Resellers

The recent licensing of Aura Group and TeOne as official Starlink resellers is not a stumbling block for other players to enter the market.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, confirmed that the government plans to license additional Starlink resellers in the near future.

Speaking during the official launch of Aura Group as a Starlink reseller at Sabre Business premises in Harare, Dr. Mavetera underscored the government’s commitment to expanding access to high-speed satellite internet across Zimbabwe, “The introduction of low-earth-orbit satellite technology such as Starlink represents a transformative opportunity for Zimbabwe’s underserved and marginalized communities,” said Dr. Mavetera.

“In areas previously hindered by inadequate connectivity, we are witnessing the first launch of a properly licensed reseller partnership in satellite technology for Zimbabwe.”

The partnership with Starlink, a division of SpaceX, positions Aura Group to distribute satellite kits, providing high-speed internet to remote areas long plagued by poor connectivity.

Samuelle Dimairho, Co-Founder and CEO of Aura Group, expressed optimism about the impact of the collaboration on digital inclusion and economic growth.

“Starlink provides global high-speed internet coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas where traditional infrastructure is either limited or nonexistent, through its network of over 6,000 satellites,” he said.

In line with this initiative, Aura Group has already donated Starlink kits with three months of free internet to various public institutions, including government hospitals, state universities, and colleges.

These donations will be extended to other sectors, with further institutions to be selected by the Ministries of ICT, Agriculture, Mines, and Primary and Secondary Education.