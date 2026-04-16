Minister of ICT Tatenda Mavetera says government wants immediate deployment of AI tools for farmers, free access to educational AI platforms for students, and the establishment of district tech hubs to empower the youth.

She said AI should uplift communities, not widen inequalities, stressing that farmers and learners must benefit first.

The minister urged Econet AI to roll out predictive weather systems, pest detection tools and market pricing analytics to support smallholder farmers.

She also recommended a zero rated data corridor for educational queries so students can access AI-powered homework help and career guidance without data costs.

Mavetera further announced that the Youth Development Levy will be ring fenced for AI upskilling programmes, while government will open 10 District AI Hubs equipped with computers to enable young innovators to build solutions using the Econet AI API.

Her remarks came during the Econet AI launch, where she underscored the need for inclusive digital transformation aligned with National Development Strategies 1 and 2.

Mavetera said Zimbabwe aims to leapfrog into the AI era by prioritising education, agriculture and youth innovation.