By Ross Moyo

Liquid Intelligent Technologies continues to lead the fixed internet/data traffic market in Zimbabwe, accounting for 58.90% of the total traffic in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Liquid’s dominance is followed by Starlink which uses VSAT and is not fixed with 26.73%, while other fixed internet like the traditional TelOne with 8.50%, and Africom with 7.63%.

