Zimbabwe Launches New Digital Centre in Celebration of the 2025 IDUAI

As nations worldwide observed the International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) this week, Zimbabwe’s commemoration took concrete form through the inauguration of a digital center in Selous, highlighting both progress and persistent challenges in the country’s digital inclusion efforts. The center is meant to provide local residents with high-speed internet and computing facilities, potentially transforming how the community accesses information, educational content, and economic opportunities.

The event brought together two government ministries alongside international organizations including UNESCO, creating a platform for discussing Zimbabwe’s pathway toward information accessibility. While officials presented the Selous Digital Centre as a milestone, the location choice itself speaks volumes about the uneven distribution of digital resources nationwide.

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring “no Zimbabwean is left behind in the digital age,” framing the new facility as part of a broader strategy to address connectivity gaps.

Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere addressed the gathering with remarks connecting technological access to democratic principles. “Universal access is key to democracy, accountability and national development,” he stated, while calling for expanded partnerships to reach rural communities that remain largely disconnected from digital infrastructure.

The simultaneous donation of computer equipment and Starlink satellite internet kits to Saruwe and Dombwe Secondary Schools suggests a recognition that single solutions cannot address Zimbabwe’s multifaceted digital challenges. The Starlink technology, in particular, represents an acknowledgment that traditional terrestrial infrastructure may not adequately serve remote educational institutions.

However, these developments occur against a complex backdrop. While the government promotes digital inclusion, practical barriers remain significant. Data costs in Zimbabwe continue to rank among the highest in the region, creating economic barriers even where infrastructure exists. Additionally, digital literacy programs have yet to match the pace of technological deployment, potentially limiting the impact of new facilities like the Selous center.

The involvement of UNESCO points to international support for Zimbabwe’s digital inclusion goals, but also serves as a reminder that the country lags behind regional peers in several connectivity metrics.

The Selous initiative represents what development experts might term a “island of connectivity” – a valuable resource for the immediate community, but insufficient to address nationwide disparities. Similar digital centers have been launched in other parts of Zimbabwe over the past decade, with mixed results in terms of sustainability and long-term community engagement.

For residents of Selous, the new facility offers tangible benefits – students can access educational resources, job seekers can search for opportunities online, and small entrepreneurs can potentially reach wider markets. Yet the center’s launch raises questions about scalability and maintenance, challenges that have hampered previous digital inclusion efforts in the country.

As the International Day for Universal Access to Information passes, the Selous Digital Centre stands as both an achievement and a test case. Its success or failure in the coming months will provide valuable insights into whether targeted digital interventions can genuinely bridge information gaps in communities that have historically been on the wrong side of the digital divide.

The government’s renewed commitment to working with development partners suggests recognition that no single entity can solve Zimbabwe’s connectivity challenges alone. What remains to be seen is whether this collaboration will translate into a comprehensive, sustainable strategy that moves beyond symbolic projects to genuinely universal access.