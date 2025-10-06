Canal+ Sets Sights on Global Stage for South African Storytelling

MultiChoice’s new majority owner, the French media conglomerate Canal+, has unveiled plans to leverage its global network to export South African-produced television content to international audiences. This move signals a new chapter for local productions, aiming to transform them from domestic successes into globally syndicated assets.

The ambitious plan was detailed by Canal+ Africa CEO, David Mignot, who highlighted the pivotal role of StudioCanal, the group’s powerful financing, production, and distribution arm. He described StudioCanal as “the biggest seller of European content worldwide,” emphasizing that the infrastructure and global relationships are already in place to market South African stories abroad.

“They are very open and already organized to sell,” Mignot stated.

However, the gateway to the world comes with a quality benchmark. Mignot clarified that only high-calibre productions with universal appeal would be selected for this global push. He pinpointed two flagship MultiChoice originals as prime examples: the historical epic, Shaka Ilembe and the gripping drama Spinners.

Shaka Ilembe, a grand dramatization of the life of the iconic Zulu king, has already proven its mettle domestically. Its premiere week in June 2023 attracted a record-breaking 3.6 million viewers, a historic high for a MultiChoice production. The series has since been critically lauded, becoming the most awarded show in the history of the South African Film and Television Awards and boasting impressive audience scores on platforms like IMDb. The scale of its production, which generated over 16,000 jobs, underscores its blockbuster potential.

Spinners, on the other hand, offers a gritty, contemporary narrative. The series follows a 17-year-old’s attempt to escape gang life in the Cape Flats through the adrenaline-fueled world of spinning, an extreme motorsport. This unique premise presents a fresh and compelling story for global viewers.

While MultiChoice’s own sales division, MultiChoice Studios, has previously licensed content internationally, the backing of StudioCanal represents a monumental scaling-up of this effort. StudioCanal invests approximately €200 million (R4.05 billion) annually in movies and series, operating on a different financial plane. This partnership unlocks a powerful synergy: Canal+ can harness the creative talent and cost-effective production environment of South Africa to create premium content, which can then be monetized in larger, wealthier international markets with a growing appetite for foreign-language and diverse stories.

This global export strategy presents an intriguing evolution from MultiChoice’s recent hyper-localized focus. In recent years, the broadcaster has doubled down on creating content specifically tailored for African audiences.

This was further cemented in 2023 with the re-launch of its streaming service, Showmax, which was strategically withdrawn from markets outside Africa to concentrate solely on the continent. The old version of Showmax had served as a window to the world for expats and international enthusiasts for eight years, but the new strategy under Canal+ suggests a more aggressive, wholesale distribution model through established global channels.

The move also positions Canal+ and MultiChoice to compete more directly with international streaming giants who have already recognized the value of South African storytelling. Netflix has found significant success with local productions like the Oscar-winning My Octopus Teacher and the recent true-crime sensation Beauty and the Bester, which topped charts in the UK. Furthermore, South Africa’s scenic landscapes and production capabilities have attracted big-budget international shoots, such as Netflix’s One Piece and Amazon’s The Terminal List.

By combining homegrown creative excellence with a formidable global distribution machine, Canal+ is not just investing in a company, but in the international potential of the African narrative. The plan to sell DStv-originated content overseas marks a bold step in transforming South Africa from a vibrant local market into a major exporter of world-class entertainment.