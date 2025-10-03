EU Backs Africa Broadband Mapping to Strengthen National Systems for Smarter Digital Investments

The European Union (EU) has funded the Africa Broadband Mapping project, a four-year programme designed to strengthen national broadband mapping systems in 11 Sub-Saharan African countries, including Zimbabwe.

Launched in partnership with Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the initiative is set to reshape the continent’s digital connectivity landscape.

Running from 2025 to 2028, the project will establish harmonised broadband mapping systems that enable national regulatory authorities (NRAs) to identify connectivity gaps and make smarter, data-driven investment decisions.

By Ruvarashe Gora

By providing clear visibility of infrastructure and service coverage, the Africa-BB-Maps project will guide policies that accelerate universal access, reduce duplication of resources, and ensure that investments directly benefit underserved communities. Over the next four years, it will also build capacity among national and regional stakeholders, ensuring long-term sustainability and ownership of the systems.

The initiative is part of the Africa-Europe Digital Regulators Partnership and aligns with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. It contributes to the broader goal of creating a digitally inclusive world where every citizen has the opportunity to connect, learn, and innovate.