Zimbabwe Launches Free Computer Training Program for Youths

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Zimbabwe has partnered with Mbare Renewal Projects to launch a free computer training program aimed at equipping youths with digital skills.

Speaking at the launch, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera said the program will promote digital literacy and expand employment opportunities for young people.

“This initiative is part of the government’s broader push for digital inclusion, ensuring that marginalized communities gain access to essential technology skills needed in today’s job market,” she explained.

Minister Mavetera emphasized the importance of connecting young people to digital job opportunities, noting that all jobs will be created digitally in the next five years.

She also highlighted the need to create a foundation for digital skills in marginalized communities.

The program aims to provide young people with alternative pathways to success, particularly those who are into drug abuse, she added.

The Ministry of ICT is partnering with the Ministry of Youth and Skills to ensure that young people are occupied with learning digital skills.

This initiative is a significant step towards promoting digital inclusion and empowering young people with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.