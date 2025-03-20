WiSTI Conference: Women Encouraged to Lead in Science and Technology

Women in STEM urged to lead innovation and bridge gender gaps in science and technology

The Women in Science, Technology, and Innovation Conference 2025 (WiSTI) opened with a strong call for action to break barriers and empower women in STEM fields.

The event, which kicks off today in Harare and is being held under the theme “Accelerate Action, Women Driving Science, Technology, and Innovation for Sustainable Development,” in bringing in key stakeholders to push for inclusivity and gender equity in scientific disciplines.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Ambassador Fredrick Shava emphasized the urgent need to create an environment where women can lead and innovate without limitations.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“If you are qualified to lead, you lead with no apologies,” he stated, reinforcing the message that talent and innovation should not be restricted by gender.

The conference aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 on quality education and SDG 5 on gender equality. Despite progress, statistics show that women make up only 28% of the STEM workforce, with an even smaller percentage in leadership roles. The event aimed to address this gap by fostering collaboration, promoting innovation, and providing mentorship for young women in STEM.

Ambassador Shava said, “Science and technology are powerful tools for development and we must ensure women are not left behind in these critical fields”.

The Zimbabwean government has prioritized gender inclusivity in science through Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). Initiatives such as increasing the number of science teacher education institutions in rural areas aim to boost female participation in STEM disciplines. However, cultural biases, gender stereotypes, and limited access to resources remain significant challenges.

According to the conference organizers, event is seeking to achieve several key objectives, including strengthening partnerships among women, institutions, and industries in STEM. Also encouraging women to lead in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, and biotechnology. Providing mentorship and inspiring young girls to pursue STEM careers. Lastly, recognizing outstanding contributions by women in STEM.

“We must continue to advocate for the policies and practices that empower women that break down barriers foster a culture of inclusion and respect”.

Additionally, Shava highlighted the government’s commitment to commercializing innovations, echoing President Mnangagwa’s declaration of 2025 as “the year of commercialization.” he urged women innovators to bring their ideas to market, with government support available to turn inventions into products and services that benefit the nation.

Ambassador Shava encouraged women to actively engage in discussions and workshops, fostering a future where women in STEM are not the exception but the norm. “Be courageous, be firm, be determined,” the speaker urged, emphasizing that the path to success in science and technology requires resilience, confidence, and unwavering commitment.