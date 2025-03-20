Thousands Youths in Mbare to Benefit from Free Computer Training Program

Story by Tichaona Wangotse

Thousands youths in Mbare, Zimbabwe, are set to benefit from a free computer training program aimed at equipping them with essential digital skills.

The program, launched by the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Zimbabwe in partnership with Mbare Renewal Projects, seeks to bridge the digital divide and empower young people with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy.

According to ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera, the program is part of the government’s broader push for digital inclusion, recognizing that digital skills are essential for today’s job market.

“We are committed to ensuring that our young people have access to the skills and training they need to compete in the digital economy,” said Minister Mavetera. “This program will provide 150,000 youths in Mbare with the opportunity to acquire essential computer skills, opening up new pathways to employment and economic empowerment.”

The program will cover a range of topics, including basic computer skills, programming, and digital literacy. Participants will also have access to mentorship and career guidance, helping them to navigate the job market and pursue their career goals.

The initiative has been welcomed by local youths , who see it as a vital opportunity for them to acquire new skills and improve their prospects.

Oliva Olembe Vellem Chairman of Mbare Renewal Projects added that the program came at a time of addressing challenges which mbare community is facing for the past two decades to bridge the need by offering free computer lesson classes.

The program is set to run this year, with enrolment of 54 students in progress and participants will be receiving certification upon completion. The Ministry of ICT has pledged to continue supporting the program, ensuring that it reaches as many young people as possible.

As Zimbabwe continues to push for digital transformation, initiatives like this free computer training program are crucial in ensuring that no one is left behind. By empowering young people with digital skills, Zimbabwe can unlock its full potential and create a brighter future for all its citizens.