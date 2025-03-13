Zimbabwe Lands in Bottom Ten for Cybersecurity Performance Among 71 Nations

Zimbabwe’s ranking as 63rd out of 71 countries on the National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) highlights the country’s ongoing struggles with cyber security and is a reflection of several systemic issues, including inadequate infrastructure, limited awareness, and a lack of robust legal frameworks.

With a Digital Development Level of 37.57%, the nation lags behind in both digital infrastructure and cyber security preparedness.

The recent enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act has been hailed as a step in the right direction, but experts argue that significant challenges remain as the law has thus far only been used to criminalise journalism.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The country’s digital infrastructure remains underdeveloped, with not enough internet penetration and limited access to reliable connectivity, especially in rural areas. According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), internet penetration is at a high percentage, with mobile internet being the primary mode of access.

However, the quality of service is often poor, and high data costs further limit accessibility. This lack of infrastructure hampers the implementation of effective cyber security measures.

Cyber security awareness in Zimbabwe is alarmingly low, particularly among individuals and small businesses. Many users lack basic knowledge of online threats such as phishing, malware, and identity theft. This lack of awareness makes them easy targets for cyber criminals.

Additionally, there is a shortage of skilled cyber security professionals in the country, as educational institutions have been slow to incorporate cyber security into their curricula.

Additionally, the nation’s economic instability has had a direct impact on its ability to invest in cyber security. With limited financial resources, the government and private sector have struggled to allocate sufficient funds to cyber security initiatives. This has resulted in outdated systems, inadequate software, and a lack of investment in cutting-edge technologies to combat cyber threats.

Until recently, Zimbabwe lacked comprehensive legislation to address cybercrime and data protection. The absence of a clear legal framework created a loophole for cyber criminals to operate with impunity. While the Cyber and Data Protection Act, enacted in 2021, was put in place to address this gap, its implementation has been slow, and enforcement remains a challenge. It exists only on paper.

Most people cannot resist the allure of that Nigerian prince or American prince charming asking for money.

Zimbabwean citizens and some companies have seen a surge in cybercrime in recent years, with incidents ranging from online fraud and identity theft to ransomware attacks. The increase in cybercrime has exposed the vulnerabilities in the country’s digital ecosystem.

The situation was such that the countries was deemed unsafe for cross boarder data transfers. Although statistics for cybercrime in 2025 for Zimbabwe have not been released, signs are pointing towards a spike, highlighting the urgent need for stronger cyber security measures.

Zimbabwe’s low ranking on the National Cyber Security Index is a wake-up call for the country to prioritize cyber security. While the enactment of the Cyber and Data Protection Act is a positive development, much work remains to be done to address the underlying challenges. By investing in digital infrastructure, raising awareness, and fostering collaboration, Zimbabwe can improve its cyber security posture and protect its citizens from the growing threat of cybercrime.