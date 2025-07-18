Global Connectivity amongst 5 indicators ranking Zimbabwe 4th Most Difficult Country to Dwell in

By Ross Moyo

Global connectivity issues are among 5 indicators which has ranked Zimbabwe the fourth most difficult country to live in.Global connectivity is the intricate network of communication that spans across the world through digital technologies and IoT infrastructure.In light of this a Global Connectivity Index (GCI) exists as a guide for policy makers and industry leaders to develop a roadmap to the digital economy.

Zimbabwe’s rank among the world’s most difficult places to live, according to a new global livability index highlights the harsh realities of urban life in some of the world’s most challenged cities also referencing Global connectivity to the ability of people, devices, and systems worldwide to communicate and transfer data in real-time.

Indicators the index evaluates cities with are in five categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure which relatively focuses on Global connectivity, roads transport and housing.

Zimbabwean cities including African cities face challenges such as economic pressures, insecurity, poor healthcare systems, and under-resourced education structures.

Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), compiled the annual report measuring cities based on stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and environment, key indicators that affect overall quality of life.

This Global Livability Index evaluates cities based on over 30 indicators across five core categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure. Stability measures crime levels, civil unrest, and the threat of conflict.

On Healthcare this assesses the quality and availability of public and private services. Culture and environment consider factors like climate, recreational options, and personal freedoms.

Sustainable development goal SDG 4 upholds the right to Education which is judged by access to quality public and private schooling, while infrastructure focuses on roads, transport, housing, and global connectivity. These combined metrics provide a snapshot of how liveable a city is for its residents.

Many African cities marred by economic challenges are grappling with persistent economic pressures, insecurity, and strained public services.

Harare and cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt, face mounting urban stress marked by overcrowding, weak infrastructure, and limited basic services, and in many of these cities, ongoing political unrest, insecurity, limited access to quality healthcare, and under-resourced education systems contribute to poor livability scores.

Nigerian, cities like Lagos and Port Harcourt continue to suffer from overcrowding, inadequate healthcare systems, and rising crime rates, while Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, remains burdened by hyperinflation, aging infrastructure, and limited access to essential services.

Libya and Algeria have also been named among the world’s most difficult places to live, joining Zimbabwe and Nigeria in a ranking that highlights the pressures facing several African cities.

Tripoli in Libya for example continues to struggle with the effects of prolonged conflict and weakened institutions, while Algiers faces structural economic challenges and restrictions on civil liberties.

Such issues are compounded by inadequate infrastructure and housing conditions that fall short of global standards.

Here are ten of the most challenging cities to live in globally.

At the bottom are cities of the liveability rankings which are predominantly located in the Middle East and Africa, reflecting persistent instability, limited infrastructure, and constrained access to quality services.

Rank Country City Index Stability

1 Venezuela Caracas 45 35

2 Ukraine Kyiv 44.5 40

3 Papua New Guinea Port Moresby 44 30

4 Zimbabwe Harare 44 40

5 Nigeria Lagos 43.5 30

6 Algeria Algiers 42.8 35

7 Pakistan Karachi 42.7 20

8 Bangladesh Dhaka 41.7 45

9 Libya Tripoli 40.1 30

10 Syria Damascus 30.7 20.

The fifth indicator explained under infrastructure ie Global connectivity refers to the ability for devices, people, and networks to connect and communicate across geographical boundaries. It encompasses various aspects, including internet access, online meeting accessibility, and the physical infrastructure that enables these connections. Essentially, it’s about reducing geographical barriers to communication and collaboration.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

1. Internet Connectivity:

Global internet access:

Ensuring that a large portion of the world’s population has access to the internet is a key aspect of global connectivity.

IoT connectivity:

IoT (Internet of Things) devices rely on global connectivity to communicate with each other and with central hubs, regardless of location.

Benefits:

Increased connectivity leads to greater access to information, opportunities for business growth, and the potential for improved communication and collaboration.

2. Online Meeting Accessibility:

Enabling virtual meetings:

Global connectivity in this context means ensuring that online meetings can be joined and accessed from anywhere in the world, regardless of location or device.

Inclusivity and collaboration:

This is crucial for fostering international collaboration and allowing participants from different time zones and regions to participate effectively.

Bridging geographical boundaries:

Global connectivity in online meetings helps organizations maintain effective global operations by facilitating communication and collaboration across borders.

3. Infrastructure:

Physical infrastructure:

This includes the physical networks (e.g., internet cables, satellites) that enable global connectivity.

Interconnection:

The ability to connect networks and devices across different regions and countries is a crucial part of global connectivity.

Importance:

Well-developed infrastructure is essential for supporting the various forms of global connectivity.

4. Examples and Applications:

Shipping companies:

IoT devices on ships can stay connected to the main hub while traveling across oceans.

Global businesses:

Organizations can conduct meetings, collaborate on projects, and manage operations across different countries.

Cultural exchange:

People can connect with others from different parts of the world through social media and other online platforms.

5. Challenges:

Digital divide:

A significant portion of the world’s population still lacks access to the internet, creating a digital divide.

Infrastructure development:

Building and maintaining the necessary infrastructure for global connectivity in all regions is a challenge.

Ensuring equitable access:

Efforts are needed to ensure that

everyone has access to the benefits of global connectivity, regardless of location or socioeconomic status.