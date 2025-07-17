DFA Zimbabwe Boosts Internet Backbone with 100Gbps Peering at NAPAfrica

February 02, 2018, The Eastern Cape government is to pay millions of rands for these exposed Optic Fibre cables near the town of Peddie. These cables are part of the broadband roll-out project.picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

February 02, 2018, The Eastern Cape government is to pay millions of rands for these exposed Optic Fibre cables near the town of Peddie. These cables are part of the broadband roll-out project.picture: MICHAEL PINYANA

DFA Zimbabwe has completed a major network upgrade, increasing its peering capacity at the NAPAfrica Internet Exchange in Johannesburg from 10 Gigabits per second to 100 Gigabits per second — a tenfold leap aimed at enhancing internet performance for users across the country.

“This substantial upgrade reinforces our commitment to providing you with the highest quality internet infrastructure and empowering your business and personal digital experiences,” the company said in a statement. “We are continually investing in our network to ensure you have the best possible connectivity in Zimbabwe.”

The increased peering capacity is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including faster connection speeds, lower latency, and enhanced reliability. According to DFA Zimbabwe, users can “experience noticeable improvements in internet speeds for all your online activities, from streaming and downloading to cloud applications and video conferencing.”

The company also highlighted that “this investment ensures that DFA Zimbabwe remains at the forefront of providing high-performance, future-proof internet services to meet your evolving needs.”

The upgrade enhances DFA Zimbabwe’s ability to support growing data demands, while reinforcing its role in transforming the country’s digital infrastructure. With the 100Gbps capacity now live, users and enterprises can expect a more resilient and seamless online experience.

For more information or to book a consultation, customers can visit www.dfafrica.co.zw or call +263 242 304 101.