The Land Is Ours, The Technology ls Here And The Time ls Now: Mavetera

Information Communications Technologies Minister Tatenda Mavetera emphasized the importance of land ownership and technology during her virtual speech she delivered at the 2025 Leadership Success Series launch at Masvingo Polytechnic yesterday highlighting the importance of digital transformation in land governance, empowering young people to unlock the full potential of land ownership.

“The land is ours. The technology is here, and the time is now,” Mavetera declared, stressing the need for digital land registries to reduce disputes and empower young farmers. This innovation enables farmers to access financing and markets with ease, driving agricultural development.

She pinpointed the potential of e-agriculture platforms, providing farmers with real-time data on weather patterns, crop diseases, and market trends. “You were born to be architects of the future, not presidents of the past,” she encouraged, urging young people to leverage technology for a brighter future.

The minister highlighted the government’s efforts to connect young farmers to markets and financing, supporting agricultural development and promoting youth empowerment. “Let us leverage technology to unlock opportunities and develop our land effectively,” Mavetera said.

Mavetera also noted that technology hubs, established under the Second Republic, incubate startups that transform land into smart enterprises. These hubs drive creativity, innovation, and job creation, contributing to Zimbabwe’s economic growth.

By embracing digital transformation, Zimbabwe can unlock its land potential, drive economic growth, and improve the lives of its citizens. As Mavetera concluded, “The future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s young people, and it’s time to seize the opportunities that technology offers.”