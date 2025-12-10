By Ross Moyo

Ecocash, Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, has been recognized as the Digital Financial Inclusion Champion at the Zimbabwe ICT 2025 Excellence Awards. The awards, hosted by the Minister of ICT, Tatenda Mavetera, with guest of honor,Vice President Retired Colonel, Kembo Dulgish Campbell Mohadi represented by the Minister of Youth, Tino Machakaire, and graced by Harare Metropolitan Minister, Senator Tavengwa, aimed to celebrate outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector.

Ecocash’s win proves commitment to driving financial inclusion in Zimbabwe. With over 7 million connected customers and over 30,000 agents across the country, Ecocash has revolutionized the way people access financial services. Its integration with 11 commercial banks and 10 international remittance agencies has made it a one-stop-shop for all financial needs.

The award also recognized Ecocash’s efforts in promoting plastic money through it’s ecocash card and cashless economy through it’s mobile money. Its mobile money platform has processed over $7 billion worth of transactions, greatly mitigating the effects of the cash crunch in Zimbabwe. Ecocash’s success has also been recognized globally, with awards such as the Best Mobile Money Service at the GSMA Global Mobile Awards and the FinTech Innovation Award at the AfricaCom Awards.

Ecocash’s ability to work with both the formal and informal economies has placed it in a unique position to drive financial inclusion. Its partnership with Steward Bank recently renamed as a bank, one of the fastest-growing local banks, has enabled the “banking of the unbanked” as Ecocash has also been recognized for its customer-centric approach, with awards such as the Best Contact Centre award at the Customer Service Awards.

Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards celebrated achievements of individuals and organizations driving innovation and growth in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector featuring 23 distinct categories, including Digital Inclusion Champion, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year.

Ecocash’s win in the 5th Category is a vital cog in promoting financial inclusion in the country and beyond. The company remains committed to leveraging technology to empower individuals, transform businesses, and foster a sustainable, connected future for all Zimbabweans.