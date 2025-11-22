Zimbabwe is proudly flying its flag high at WTDC-25 in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a strong delegation led by Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services. She is joined by Dr Gift Kallisto Machengete, Director-General of POTRAZ, and dedicated experts from MICTPCS, POTRAZ and BAZ.

This year’s WTDC — the first ever held in this region — is themed “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.”

The conference brings together ministers, regulators, industry leaders and development partners to chart a shared path for global digital development over the coming years.

During the Policy Statement Session, Hon. Mavetera highlighted Zimbabwe’s remarkable digital transformation story, including:

• 102% mobile penetration

• 81.8% internet penetration

• 79% broadband penetration

• Connectivity for more than 3,300 schools, health centres, disability institutions and police posts, delivered through the Universal Service Fund

She reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to expanding broadband into underserved areas, embracing emerging technologies such as AI, strengthening regulation and consumer protection, enhancing cybersecurity, and widening digital skills opportunities — especially for youth, women and vulnerable communities.

Hon. Mavetera also took part in the High-Level Dialogue for LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS, joining leaders from 12 nations to reflect on the future of:

• Inclusive and resilient digital infrastructure

• Cybersecurity and disaster readiness

• Digital skills, youth empowerment and innovation

Representing Zimbabwe as an LLDC, she shared the country’s efforts to build an inclusive digital society in line with Vision 2030 — ensuring no one is left behind.