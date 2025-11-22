Zimbabwe hosted a warm and well-attended luncheon in Baku to officially launch Dr Cosmas Zavazava’s re-election campaign for a second term as Director of the ITU Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT).

The event was led by Hon. Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera, supported by Dr Gift Kallisto Machengete and technical teams from MICTPCS, POTRAZ and BAZ.

Hon Mavetera hailed the impressive work done by Dr Zavazava in his maiden term as the Director BDT and called upon the world to give him another term. She also told the gathering that Dr Zavazava was Zimbabwe’s gift to the world.

The luncheon brought together the very top leadership of the ITU:

• Ms Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General

• Mr Tomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary-General

• Mr Mario Maniewicz, Director of the Radiocommunication Bureau

• Mr Seizo Onoe, Director of the Telecommunication Standardisation Bureau

The Secretary-General commended Zimbabwe’s impressive digital progress, recognising the country’s leadership in expanding ICT access and driving transformation across communities.

In his remarks, Dr Zavazava thanked the Government of Zimbabwe for its steadfast support during his first term.

He assured delegates that, if re-elected, he will continue to push for:

• stronger development programmes,

• expanded meaningful connectivity,

• deeper partnerships, and

• more opportunities for innovation, capacity-building and digital inclusion.

The ITU Elections will be held at the next plenipotentiary conference to be hosted by Qatar in 2026.