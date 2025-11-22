By Ross Moyo

UNESCO Regional Adviser for Communication and Information, Al-Amin Yusuph, emphasized television’s critical role in promoting peace, sustainable development, and media literacy as Zimbabwe marked World Television Day 2025 at the Cresta Oasis hotel in Msasa, Harare.

Speaking at the event organized by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) at the Hotel, Yusuph highlighted TV’s power to connect communities, combat misinformation, and reflect societal diversity.

In his introductory remarks, BAZ Board Chairperson, Mr. Valantine Mutatu, underscored BAZ’s commitment to fostering a vibrant broadcasting sector. “The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe is proud to host this event, aligning with our mandate to regulate and promote broadcasting services that serve the public interest,” he said. Mutatu noted the world is changing, and so must our approach to broadcasting. “Television remains a powerful tool for national cohesion and development, and BAZ is committed to ensuring its growth and sustainability in Zimbabwe.”

Yusuph emphasized television’s critical role in fostering peace and development, saying, “Television remains a foundational pillar of national communication, encouraging critical viewing and understanding of complex media content.” He urged stakeholders to harness TV’s potential for Zimbabwe’s development, stressing its importance in media literacy, pluralism, and information integrity.

Yusuph also highlighted UNESCO’s efforts to build peace through media, stating, “We at UNESCO will continue to exercise our mandate, as the UN Agency that builds peace, in the minds of men and women, through word and image.” The event was attended by key stakeholders, including Ms. Rufaro Mupandasekwa, Director Legal Services, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, and Eng. Matthias Chakanyuka, Acting CEO of BAZ.