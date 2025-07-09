Zimbabwe Among Four African Countries That Won Global Awards at WSIS+20 Summit

Zimbabwe has emerged as one of four African nations to win top honours at the WSIS+20 in Geneva, after Usawa Institute Trust received a global award for its Girls Speak Out initiative, a youth-led digital empowerment project aimed at girls in underserved communities.

The project, which equips young women with coding and technology skills to help them become active players in the digital economy, was recognised in the Media category of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes 2025.

Zimbabwe’s recognition was celebrated by a high-level delegation led by the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda Mavetera, POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Machengete, and Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Her Excellency Ambassador Eva Mlilo.

By Ruvarashe Gora

“These awards show that grassroots innovation is no longer on the periphery it is the heart of digital transformation,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “The winning projects offer inclusive, practical solutions that help close the digital divide.”

Alongside Zimbabwe, three other African countries, Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania also received top recognition for pioneering projects advancing digital inclusion and sustainable development.

Nigeria’s Digital Awareness Programme by the NCC won in the Access to Information and Knowledge category, with the Commission’s Vice Chairman Dr. Aminu Maida describing it as “an affirmation of Nigeria’s resolve to empower youth with 21st-century digital tools.”

South Africa was honoured for its Digitech platform under the Enabling Environment category. The programme, championed by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, promotes visibility for local tech innovations and has become a launchpad for African developers.

Tanzania’s New Era in Zanzibar’s Healthcare project, an e-health initiative by PharmAccess that uses digital IDs to improve health service delivery secured a win in the E-health category. “Digital IDs are transforming patient care and bringing equity into health access,” said Dr Heri Marwa of PharmAccess.

The WSIS+20 event, co-hosted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the Swiss Confederation, marks 20 years of global progress on digital inclusion. This year’s edition brings together more than 150 countries to define the future of digital cooperation ahead of the December 2025 UN General Assembly review.

Usawa Institute Trust, founded by Anoziva Marindire, has become a beacon of digital inclusion for girls in Zimbabwe and across Africa. Girls Speak Out not only teaches tech skills but also builds confidence and leadership in digital advocacy.