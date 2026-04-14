Namibia has drawn a clear line in the sand for Elon Musk’s Starlink: comply with a 51% local ownership requirement, or stay out.

The demand, reiterated by Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus, leaves no room for ambiguity. During a recent interview, Hon Theofelus made it plain that if Starlink wants to operate in Namibia, the company must comply with local telecom laws including a 51% Namibian ownership requirement.

The rule is not a punitive measure aimed specifically at Starlink. According to the minister, it applies universally to all telecommunications companies as part of Namibia’s broader push to ensure local participation in key industries. That means Starlink now faces two clear options: partner with local investors or apply for a special exemption though the latter remains an unlikely prospect given the government’s firm stance.

During the interview, the regulator made clear that “in terms of 51% ownership, this should be Namibians who hold the shares.” How a company satisfies that requirement whether through donating shares, selling them, or other arrangements is left to the applicant. “The idea is just that we want a company registered in Namibia under Namibian jurisdiction with majority Namibian ownership as per the Communications Act provisions,” the minister said.

The 51% ultimatum comes on the heels of Namibia’s formal rejection of Starlink’s licensing application. Prof. Tulimevava Kaunapawa Mufeti, chairperson of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia’s (CRAN) board, previously outlined that Starlink met only three of six regulatory criteria. The absence of Namibian ownership significantly influenced the decision, along with national security concerns and Starlink’s prior disregard for Namibian law having offered roaming services without proper licensing, prompting a cease-and-desist order in November 2024.

With this stance, Namibia joins South Africa which enforces similar Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) laws as one of the nations in the region still holding out against Starlink’s otherwise rapid African expansion.