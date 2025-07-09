POTRAZ Turns Post Offices into Digital Centre to Bridge Connectivity Gap

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) is transforming underutilised post offices into fully-fledged digital community centres bringing technology closer to the underserved and overlooked.

Speaking at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20) Forum in Geneva, POTRAZ Director General Dr. Gift Machengete said the initiative is helping bring connectivity, e-services, and economic opportunity to rural areas, women, youth, and people with disabilities.

“We have devices for people in towns and in rural areas, men and women, able-bodied and those with disabilities,” said Dr. Machengete during a session on digital exclusion. “But resources are scarce. So what do we do? We looked around and saw that we had over 200 post offices spread across the country, many of them idle or converted into shops because letter writing has declined.”

The solution is to renovate and repurpose the post offices as digital access points. According to Dr. Machengete, POTRAZ has already refurbished 143 post offices nationwide, installing internet connectivity and ICT gadgets to offer services such as printing, scanning, online government service access, and even telemedicine.

The model is cost-effective. Existing postal staff now serve dual roles, also managing the digital centres, saving on operational costs. But POTRAZ is thinking bigger.

“We realised it’s not enough just to provide connectivity,” said Dr. Machengete. “We are turning these into centres of excellence, hubs where people can access e-commerce platforms, conduct business online, receive pensions, and access telemedicine without having to travel long distances.”

These efforts are especially transformative for the elderly and pensioners in remote communities, who previously had to travel to cities to receive payments or medical consultations.

Challenges remain. Dr. Machengete pointed out that poor infrastructure such as unreliable electricity, insecure facilities, weak internet connectivity, and low digital literacy still hinder progress in rural areas. But he was clear that POTRAZ is determined to overcome these barriers.

“We must breach the digital divide. These centres are not just about access, they are platforms for empowerment. They will help our youth become tomorrow’s digital leaders.”

The initiative reflects Zimbabwe’s growing commitment to inclusive digital development and could become a model for other countries grappling with similar challenges