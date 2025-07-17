Zim Upgrades Trade Processes With New eSW System

The Ministry of Enviroment, Climate and Wildlife in partnership with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), has launched a training program for media practitioners on the new ZIMRA Electronic Single Window (eSW) System, this initiative aims to equip journalists with the knowledge to sensitize business operators, importers, exporters, and the general public on how to navigate the platform.

The training program, currently underway at Luna Lodge in Kadoma, brings together media practitioners from across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces. By educating journalists on the eSW System, the Ministry and ZIMRA aim to promote its adoption and usage among businesses and the general public

The eSW System is designed to simplify trade processes, making it easier for businesses to comply with regulations. It allows users to apply for permits online and make payments digitally, minimizing the need for physical interactions and reducing processing times. The platform provides a transparent and auditable trail of all transactions, reducing the risk of corruption and errors.

The implementation of the eSW System is expected to enhance trade efficiency, attract investment, and promote economic growth in Zimbabwe. The collaborative effort between the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife and ZIMRA is a significant step towards achieving these goals.