Starlink Removes Installment Option in Zimbabwe, Introduces Activation Fee

Starlink has discontinued its installment payment option in Zimbabwe, a change that could significantly affect customer access to its satellite internet services. The installment plan, introduced in January, allowed users to pay a deposit of just $73, followed by monthly payments as low as $16. This structure enabled many Zimbabweans to afford the Starlink kit, making high-speed internet more accessible.

Reports from users on X indicate that this credit option vanished earlier this week, now requiring a one-time payment of $223 for the Mini Kit and $412 for the standard kit.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Additionally, customers are now facing a new “activation fee.” One user attempting to purchase Starlink for a Kadoma address found this fee waived to zero, raising questions about what the standard fee would be if not waived.

The introduction of the activation fee draws parallels to the “demand surcharge” that Starlink imposes in the U.S. for customers in congested areas, which has reportedly increased to as much as $1,000 this week. This leads to speculation about whether similar fees could be introduced in places like Harare, which has been sold out since October of last year.

As these changes unfold, the impact on Starlink’s customer base in Zimbabwe remains uncertain, with many potential users now facing higher upfront costs for internet access.