Zim to Make ICTs Compulsory in Schools

Zimbabwe is set to make Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) a compulsory subject in schools as part of a bold move to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services has joined forces with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to implement the new policy, which will see ICT introduced as a core subject across the education system.

Speaking on the development, Minister of ICT Hon. Tatenda Mavetera said the shift is critical to equipping the next generation with digital skills.

“Digital education is what we need as a country,” said Mavetera. “A lot of our young people say the challenge is that ICT is optional — you have to choose between woodwork and ICT. If we want to digitize as a country, that’s a no. ICT must be compulsory.”

The policy change is expected to reshape the national curriculum and prepare students for opportunities in the digital economy. Implementation details are expected to be rolled out in consultation with schools and education stakeholders in the coming months.