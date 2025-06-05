Zimbabwe’s Cyber Law Sets Ground Rules for AI Deployment

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to responsible digital innovation, stating that the Cyber and Data Protection Act is key to safeguarding democracy, sovereignty, and citizens’ rights in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking at the official opening of the 57th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum, Mnangagwa said the legislation provides a foundation for the ethical use of AI and other emerging technologies, ensuring they strengthen rather than undermine national institutions.

“Zimbabwe has enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act to regulate data security and ensure fairness in services driven by Artificial Intelligence,” he said. “Additional legislation and governance frameworks to address ethics, accountability and cybersecurity as affected by AI are also under consideration.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

He urged lawmakers from across the Southern African region to develop robust legal and policy frameworks that protect against digital exploitation and technological dependency, while upholding democratic oversight and regional values.

Enacted in 2021, the Cyber and Data Protection Act governs the collection, processing, and storage of personal data in Zimbabwe. It also establishes a Cybersecurity and Monitoring Centre under POTRAZ to monitor data integrity and guard against misuse essential as the country rolls out AI-powered public services.

“Our Pan-African spirit, rich cultural heritage, and the need to protect our hard-won independence must guide our approach to these technologies,” Mnangagwa said. He emphasized the importance of ensuring AI systems are built around regional needs rather than imported models.

He also expressed confidence in the political will among SADC Heads of State to support deeper parliamentary involvement in regional integration, democratic consolidation, and digital transformation.

“As the region expands its digital footprint, frameworks such as Zimbabwe’s Cyber and Data Protection Act offer a reference point for balancing innovation with accountability, inclusion, and sovereignty,” he added.

The week-long assembly is expected to chart a shared path for digital rights, AI governance, and cybersecurity across SADC, with Zimbabwe positioning itself as a legislative frontrunner in the digital policy space.