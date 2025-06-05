Bill Gates Launches $7.5m AI Hub in Nigeria to Power Africa’s Digital Future

Nigeria has secured a major digital boost with the establishment of a $7.5 million Artificial Intelligence (AI) Scaling Hub backed by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, marking a bold stride in Africa’s race to harness AI for inclusive development.

The AI Scaling Hub will serve as Nigeria’s national centre for AI innovation, designed to advance homegrown solutions in agriculture, healthcare, and digital infrastructure. The move follows Gates’ sweeping pledge to donate 99% of his estimated $200 billion fortune to Africa, made during his address at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“This partnership marks a new chapter in our digital economy journey. The AI Scaling Hub will catalyse inclusive innovation and sustainable development,” said Nigeria’s minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, shortly after meeting with Gates.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Gates praised Nigeria’s commitment to a digitally inclusive future, stating that Africa is well positioned to lead globally in ethical, equitable AI. “Investments in AI should prioritise equity, access, and outcomes. I am happy to see that Nigeria is setting a powerful example,” he said.

The AI Scaling Hub forms part of a broader initiative by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to nurture AI talent across Africa and close the continent’s digital divide. Gates emphasized that innovations must solve real problems, whether in rural clinics, schools, or farms and should not be confined to wealthy nations.

In Ethiopia, Gates reiterated that AI should serve the regions with the greatest needs. “If equity were served, [AI] should roll out here first. The need for medical capacity, educational support, and agricultural information is probably stronger here than anywhere else in the world,” he said.

The Nigerian AI Hub will also provide a collaborative platform for local researchers, start-ups, and government agencies to develop scalable, open-source AI tools tailored to African contexts. Initial pilot programmes are expected to focus on improving crop yields through AI-driven weather forecasting and expanding telemedicine in underserved communities.

Tijani noted that the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s national AI strategy, which prioritises responsible AI use, youth skills development, and digital sovereignty.

Gates’ visit and investment come at a time of accelerating global interest in AI but unequal access remains a concern. His foundation aims to address this imbalance by backing African-led AI projects and building regional ecosystems from the ground up.