Tagwirei Pledges To Create 1000 Millionaires Within Zion Christian Church

Renowned businessman and philanthropist Dr. Kudakwashe R. Tagwirei, has pledged to create 1,000 millionaires within Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and other development oriented Zimbabweans through a combination of faith and enterprise.

He was speaking at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Business Symposium in Chegutu, where he emphasized the importance of matching faith with action, urging believers to take charge of their financial destinies. He declared, “We are the solution we’ve been praying for,” highlighting the need for proactive engagement in business and entrepreneurship.

His foundation has transformed 63 schools across Zimbabwe and implemented projects worth over $7 million at Solusi University and has also received the prestigious Global Award of Excellence from the General Conference of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for his outstanding contributions to education and community development .

Through his initiative to create 1,000 millionaires, he aims to inspire and equip Zimbabweans with the skills and resources needed to succeed in business by fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth, he hopes to make a lasting impact on the lives of many Zimbabweans.