Colonel Miniyothabo Francisca Baloyi Chiwenga has called on women entrepreneurs to prioritize continuous learning and adaptability as key drivers of business growth in a rapidly changing economic environment.

Speaking recently at the Zimbabwe Women in Business Forum and Awards luncheon, held under the theme “From Start-Up to Scale-Up: Strategy for Business Growth,” Baloyi said many businesses fail not because of the lack of ideas, but because owners resist learning and adapting to new trends, particularly in the digital age.

She warned against overconfidence, noting that no entrepreneur has all the answers.

“There is nobody who knows everything,” she said, adding that successful businesswomen must remain open to learning—even from younger generations who are often more familiar with emerging technologies.

Baloyi stressed that humility and willingness to seek mentorship are critical.

She encouraged women to actively approach experienced entrepreneurs for guidance, saying most are willing to share their knowledge if approached respectfully.

Her remarks highlighted a growing concern among small business leaders that resistance to change is limiting the potential of women-led enterprises, especially in competitive and technology-driven markets.

The summit brought together women entrepreneurs from across Zimbabwe to discuss strategies for scaling businesses and navigating economic challenges.