By Ross Moyo

Luckmore Safuli has been appointed as the new Public Relations Manager of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

Safuli brings extensive experience in communications and media relations to the role.

“Conservation efforts should be people-centered and sustainable,” said Safuli.

He has worked with several organizations, including the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) Secretariat.

Safuli is expected to revolutionize wildlife communication and public engagement strategies within ZimParks. He has a strong track record of promoting conservation efforts and engaging with local communities.

“We are committed to protecting Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage,” said Safuli.

Safuli holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from Midlands State University and a BSc in Journalism and Media Studies from the National University of Science and Technology.

He is a seasoned journalist and has won several awards for his work, including the Projects Reporter of the Year TV award in 2018.

Safuli’s appointment is a significant boost to ZimParks’ conservation efforts. He is expected to work closely with stakeholders to promote wildlife conservation and community engagement.

“We will work tirelessly to promote conservation efforts and engage with local communities,” said Safuli.

ZimParks is optimistic about Safuli’s appointment and expects him to make a significant impact on the organization’s public relations and communication strategies.

Safuli’s experience in media relations will be invaluable in promoting ZimParks’ conservation efforts. He is expected to work closely with the media to raise awareness about wildlife conservation.

Safuli is committed to promoting wildlife conservation and community engagement. He believes that conservation efforts should be people-centered and sustainable.

ZimParks is committed to protecting Zimbabwe’s wildlife heritage. The organization works tirelessly to promote conservation efforts and engage with local communities.

“We welcome Safuli to his new role and look forward to working with him,” said a ZimParks spokesperson